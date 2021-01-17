Phil Spector, baptized as ‘the genius of sound’ by Bob Dylan, died at the age of 81 during the morning of this Saturday, January 17, after suffering complications in his health due to the COVID-19 that he contracted. The legendary music producer had been transported from prison to a California hospital, where his last breath died.

The musician was sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2009 for murdering actress Lana Clarkson, whom he shot with a firearm the same night they met, in the early morning of February 3, 2003.

According to prison sources in the state of California, the creator of the wall of sound contracted coronavirus four weeks before dying, however, “he died of natural causes.”

Phil Spector was one of the most notorious producers of modern music and is considered the first great author of pop. He began his musical career with The Teddy Bears in the late 50s and later became responsible for the successes of groups such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Ramones, The Ronettes or The Crystals, Tina Turner or Leonard Cohen, among others.

Born on December 26, 1939 in New York’s Bronx, Phil Spector had more than 30 years of experience in the music industry. His first hit was “To Know Him Is to Love Him”, a song recorded in 1958 with The Teddy Bears, with rock & roll melodies, when American society was experiencing a recent social revolution.

