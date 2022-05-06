The Lakers find themselves in the difficult task of replacing the coach who made them champions in 2020, a decade after the previous title. Frank Vogel is already past and the franchise must renew the bench with a prestigious figure that manages to unite different pieces that in the still present season have given a dismal performance. For this search Jeanie Buss, figure of maximum authority in the Los Angeles organization, has used her usual advisers in sports matters to get out of the jam.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), Phil Jackson is in those conversations: “There’s kind of a committee in LA to find the new coach. And one of the people who is on it and in a significant way is Phil Jackson. He’s having a say in this matter. He already had it last time, when they hired Vogel “.

It must be emphasized that precisely Jackson it was the last one i had won with the Lakers, in 2009 and 2010, along with Kobe Bryant or Pau Gasol before Vogel triumphed in the special bubble that the NBA prepared in Lake Buena Vista during 2020 to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson is, in addition to an eminent decision expert as head of a bench not only in the Lakers but also in the Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan, friend and ex-partner of Buss. The Rambis couple, Kurt and Linda, are also part of this clique that, in addition, holds diffuse positions within the Lakers, in their organization chart.

The Kings (Alvin Gentry) and the Hornets (James Borrego) are also in the midst of building a new technical scheme after letting go of the coaches with whom they finished this course without reaching playoffs. From Jackson’s last stage in charge of the Lakers and that of Vogel, five coaches passed in eight years (Mike Brown, Bernie Bickerstaff, Mike D’Antoni, Byron Scott, Luke Walton) in what was the end of Bryant as a player of basketball and a handful of years in the desert for the team with the most NBA titles along with the Boston Celtics.