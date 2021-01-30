What should be a great celebration for the legendary British artist’s 70th birthday will not be so. Phil Collins is going through several storms that have disrupted his life in recent times.

Health problems, falls on stage, the conflictive relationship he has with his ex-wife, Oriane Cevey (who told the press about intimacies), the judicial war over the division of marital property … For Phil there is no truce.

Another of his dramas is the hearing loss in his left ear, due to Tinnitus, a common disease among musicians, such as Eric Clapton and Chris Martin. The man hears buzzing and knocking from the affected ear and that is why in 2011 he announced his retirement from the world of music. Ultimately that was not a goodbye.

The successful composer’s deteriorating health had started long before, when a vertebra in his neck dislocated, causing nerve damage in his hands and making it impossible for him to play, for example, the drums.

The British artist and his ex-wife Orianne Cevey, mother of two of his children. Today, they have a great legal dispute.

Although his fans were not very hopeful of a possible comeback, in 2015 he reunited his band and announced his return to music. “I am no longer officially retired. The horse is out of the stable and he really wants to go out,” he had said in an interview for the magazine. Rolling stone.

In 2017 he had an accident for which he ended up hospitalized. The singer, who was spending the night in a hotel, got up to go to the bathroom in the early morning and slipped and hit his head. There his environment told that Phil suffers from a neuromuscular disorder that prevents him from moving normally.

As if all that were not enough, now he deals with the conflictive relationship he maintains with the mother of two of his children, who has made unhappy statements.

Collins at GEBA.

Cevey told the site TMZ qthat the musician “went without bathing or brushing his teeth for a year”, a fact that supposedly triggered the divorce.

“Philip’s stench became so penetrating that he became a hermit. “, Cevey said, so Phil was not silent and sent his response through his lawyers, qualifying the statements as “Immaterial and impertinent” and “grossly exaggerated.”

This war that seems to have no end includes more chapters: the singer’s third wife wants to get half of a Florida mansion, valued at 40 million dollars that, according to her, he promised, but now denies.

It should be remembered that Collins and Cevey married in 1999 and had two children, Nicholas and Matthew. In 2006 they separated, but in 2015 they resumed the relationship. Five years later, he received a text message that stunned him: “I found someone else and I would like to try to see if I can be happy again ”.

Phil Collins today.

Orianne who after a month of leaving Phil secretly married in Las Vegas to guitarist Thomas Bates, refuses to leave the mansion where she lives with her two children and her current husband of 30 years. Today, neither of them seems to give in, but what is certain is that the British artist will not have the best of his birthdays.

