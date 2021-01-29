Phil collins He will turn 70 years old tomorrow in the middle of the pandemic, but above all from a bitter dispute with his third ex-wife, Orianne Cevey (46), who has practically plucked him, ssaving the most valuable memories of your successful career as a musician and performer and darkening his days of fame and glory.

After several months of dispute, the musician got Cevey to be evicted from the house they shared in Miami, where she moved in with her new young husband Thomas Bates, and for which she was asking for half its value (33 million euros) to leave.

However, the artist was greatly surprised when he realized that the mother of his two youngest children took revenge by putting up for auction part of the memories and prizes of his career, which remained on the property.

Through the auction site Kodner and at her own expense, Collins’ ex-wife has sold Chanel bags and apparel, gemstone jewelry, high-end sneakers and various Rolex watches. Rare items include a collection of vintage stamps starting at $ 50, a necklace with a carved skull and an unset 10.35-carat diamond for $ 300,000. But he is also finishing off the singer’s records. For example, the gold record he earned for Robert Plant’s The Principle of Moments, which he released on his label, Es Paranza, currently has a starting price of $ 100, as well as a batch that Cevey calls “Phil Collins Assorted Awards. It is also at $ 100. The auction will take place on February 4.

A representative for Orianne Cevey told Page Six that: “She will move to a smaller house and get rid of some of her clothes and jewelry that she no longer wears … I mean, after all, she has 5,000 pairs of shoes and only two feet, can’t use them all. Orianne found the organization of the move very cathartic and she was very Marie Kondo and got rid of a series of elements that no longer gave her joy ”.

A complicated life

Certainly Phil Collins’s love life has been messy. He was married four times (twice with the same woman), unions that ended with millionaire divorce agreements. First he separated from Andrea Bertorelli, with whom he was married from 1975 to 1980 and is the mother of his children Joely, who is adopted, and Simon; To his second wife, the American Jill Tavelman, with whom he was from 1984 to 1996 and who is the mother of actress Lilly Collins, he would have paid about 19 million euros; and the Swiss jewelry designer Orianne Cevey, with whom he was from 1999 to 2006 and has two children, Nicholas and Matthew, paid him more than 32 million euros.