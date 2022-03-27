“I’m sick, my last concert yesterday”. Phil Collins says goodbye to fans with these words announcing that the Genesis performance on Saturday 26 March in London, at the ’02 Arena ‘, was the last. In an interview with the Mirror he revealed that he could no longer play following the back surgery and that they caused him damage to the nerves of the foot. “I have eight screws in my back, the surgery left my foot numb,” Collins said. The 71-year-old music legend, Genesis frontman, she even managed to joke. “Now I’ll have to find a real job,” she said.

The Genesis band, which in addition to Phil Collins includes keyboardist Tony Banks and bassist Mike Rutherford, recently announced a reunion for the ‘The Last Domino?’ after 14 years of absence from live shows, but last year he was forced to cancel several dates due to Covid. During the tour Collins performed while seated, unable to stand and walk.