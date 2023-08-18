Perhaps it’s the line of the front bumper that flips up and back along the hips that makes this widebody kit seem to work so well for this Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Or is it our bad taste that shines through? Before you put the saw in your van: this is still a digital widebody for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

Pixel artist Rob3rt Design made this extra wide version of the electric Volkswagen in the 3D program Blender. In addition to the wider wheel arches all around, the Buzz gets a new front grille and an old-fashioned chin spoiler. The chrome around the wheel arches and the extra window at the back also add classic elements. The surfboard is there for the lifestyle points.

The extra centimeters on the outside do not provide extra interior space, so it is not a practical addition. In fact, we wonder how you should open the rear sliding door at all. Fortunately, everything is possible in a digital world. A nice solution for the lack of exhausts on the back are two protruding parts of the diffuser.

Will there be a widebody for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz?

Not for the time being, we suspect, but there will be a market for nice parts. You regularly see lowered Volkswagen Caddys and Transporters that have been lowered and have a new grille plus nice rims. Who knows, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX with 340 hp inspire a new wave of tuners.