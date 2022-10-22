PHEV Caravan tractor for 47 mille AllNews

A PHEV caravan tractor for this money. Man, that’s like a kid in a candy store!

Usually, when we read an article, we have an idea of ​​what good alternatives can be. Often people often already ‘write’ to it. If you are looking for a youngtimer with six-in-line and rear-wheel drive, chances are that you will end up with a BMW. Often people also ask for advice to broaden the horizon. Then the applicants have one or two cars in mind and they mainly want to know whether they are making the right choice, or whether they have overlooked an opportunity.

In the case of Hans’s application, this was not the case. He is looking for a PHEV caravan tractor for the amount of – you saw it already – 47 mille. There must be a caravan behind the car, so a car that can tow at least 1,500 kg is very desirable. Whether Hans is looking for new or used, we could not quickly take out of context, but we opted for new and very young used.

Table for PHEV Caravan Tractor for Hans

The wishes for a PHEV caravan tractor for Hans can be read below:

Current / previous cars: Peugeot 307 SW Buy / Lease: Buy Budget: 47,000 euros Annual mileage: 17,500 Fuel preference: PHEV Reason for buying another car: Caravan bought; current peugeot is ‘on’ Family composition: 2 adults Preferred brands / models: SUV No-go brands / models: Audi / BMW

Ford Kuga PHEV ST-Line X

€46,410

It is the best-selling car in its class. The Ford Kuga is a perfect everyone’s friend. In principle, it is the best choice. The prices are indeed very reasonable. The most luxurious version, this ST-Line X, is still well within the budget. The combination of a 2.5 liter four-cylinder with an electric motor is fine in itself, but not sparkling. This is better for each other at Volkswagen. But the Kuga makes up for it with handling characteristics. The steering behavior is excellent. And no, by that we don’t mean that it is a very hard suspension car, but rather a stable car that gives a lot of confidence. Also a form of comfort.

Pay attention, you can tow just 1,500 kg. Not a kilogram anymore. That was actually the biggest drawback. The space is fine, equipment is above average and the performance is acceptable. It’s specific, but it’s also a nice smoldering car. In addition, just like a Mazda, it is a car that is a bit detached from image and market segmentation. Just a nice car and a great PHEV cravan tractor.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Instyle

€47,990

Yes, the Eclipse used to be a cool coupe. Today it is a coupe SUV. But hey, unlike many other products, this is a real Mitsubishi. It is a typical Japanese car in appearance and interior. If you can lease that for a low addition, then you will be satisfied with that. If you have to smash 47 grand yourself. That gets a lot more difficult. You do get the thickest version, the Instyle. Most items are there. A cheaper variant with less equipment is therefore also possible.

They all have the same drivetrain. A 2.4 four-cylinder with an electric motor. Mitsubishi works just a little differently. Basically it is an electric car with a 2.4 engine as a range extender. There is therefore no transmission. At low speeds it is secretly quite pleasant to drive, just like a real electric car. The weakest point is the battery, which is empty in no time. Then comes the second weakest point: a 2.4 engine that can drink a lot. It can also pull just 1,500. Secretly a car that scores better as an occasion than as a new car. Can we say that?

Volvo XC40 Recharge T4 Plug-In Essential

€46,895

If you are looking for a new PHEV caravan tow tractor, which can tow more than 1,500 kg, we have good news for you. There are two! In this case it concerns the Volvo XC40. It is the most compact Volvo of the moment, but it is certainly no small one. In fact, if you sit in the front, it is a royal pleasure. In fact, it is a larger XC60 or XC90, but more compact and much more compact, respectively. That means: solid materials, beautiful build quality, good infotainment and nice seats. The standard seats are also fine.

Technically, it is not an XC60, because the XC40 recharge has a three-cylinder. This is good for a system power of 211 hp. The system torque is a fully usable 405 Nm. Do not expect many electric kilometers with the 10.7 kWh battery. The biggest disadvantage is that only this ‘Essential’ falls within the budget and only just. Metallic paint or any other upgrade is not included. Climate control, cruise control, a load of airbags, audio (with external connection), bluetooth and so on, but nothing else. It is an excellent PHEV caravan tractor. You can tow 1,800 kg with it, that is the big USP.

Lynk & Co 01 (CX11)

€41,882

Why not opt ​​for the better XC40? Yes, of course, Lynk & Co is a Chinese brand and Volvo a Swedish brand. That will cost you 6 grand. But it goes so much further than that. The Lynk & Co 01 is a lot more spacious thanks to more length (12 cm) and a 3 cm larger wheelbase. There are many similarities between the XC40 and Lynk & Co. You can also see many Volvo elements in the interior. Compare it a bit like a Skoda Enyaq iV and Audi Q4 e-tron. Yes, in the Audi it is ultimately nicer and nicer, but the price difference does not justify it.

Because you simply get more car for your money. Not only in terms of space, but also in terms of engine. Basically we are dealing with the same drivetrain. So a 1.5 three-cylinder turbo with an electric motor. However, everything is better in the Lynk & Co: more power and more torque from the combustion engine and a larger battery. You can drive electrically for longer and the performance level is a lot higher.

The best part is the options, because for this money everything is already there: Apple CarPlay, navi, bottom heating, large wheels, adaptive cruise control, parking beepers all around (with camera), leather upholstery and even the paint is standard. That is the only limitation, you can choose from blue and black. Just like the Volvo, a more than excellent PHEV caravan tractor, because 1,800 kg is a fine margin.

Those were the new options

So much for the new cars. In principle, the Volvo beckons. A good badge, nice dealers, tasty coffee, nice brochures, a safe image and prestige at Albert Heijn. And with that vague supermarket analogy you can easily summarize it. The XC40 is a half full Albert Heijn home. It is nice shopping and there is a choice of beautiful things. The Lynk & Co is such a big one DIRK-bag. Is much more concerned, only the neighbor thinks that you are not doing so well. And go for a drive with the Kuga.

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI eHybrid

€46,990

2021

7,000 km

It took a while before they realized at Volkswagen that spooning the Passat GTE powertrain into the Tiguan was a smart idea. There was already a Tiguan GTE concept in 2015 and the hybrid version was finally in the showroom in 2021. Important to remember: the Volkswagen in this case is not a sporty version, but ‘just’ a Life version. Everything you need is really there, but it can see that you want more than acceptable. The drivetrain is tried and tested.

In principle it is all neatly arranged. The Tiguan doesn’t miss a beat, but you don’t really feel like you’ve spoiled yourself either. And you know, you can have that feeling when 47 grand breaks on an almost new car. However, if you have feeling and more with good seats, good infotainment, pleasant driving characteristics, sufficient space and therefore more than sufficient towing weight, then you have a winner. Also in this case a top PHEV caravan tractor, because you can tow 1,800 kg.

Seat Tarraco 1.4 TSI eHybrid FR

€47,400

2021

20,000 km

A car that you can sometimes forget. Strictly speaking, the Seat Tarraco is a slightly larger Tarraco. Indeed, just like the Lynk & Co 01 is bigger than the Volvo XC40. However, the Tarraco is emotionally less distant from the Tiguan. That VW is not really extremely luxurious or lavish. What is outrageous is that the car has zero Spanish Charm that you would expect from a brand with the slogan ‘Auto Emocion’. We don’t know what the translation is for moving incubator, but that is more accurate.

It is true that – just like with an incubator – everything is where you expect it to be with the Seat. The powertrain is the same as the Tiguan, so a 245 hp combination. It can hold 1,800 kilograms when braked, so if you want to upgrade to a larger caravan, you can. Here you also have to search carefully, but we found a few copies at brand dealers with a good warranty.

Suzuki Across Plug-In Hybrid Style

€ 47,999

2020

15,000 km

YES! We can recommend the Suzuki Across! Finally! The Suzuki Across is a derivative of the Toyota RAV4. But yes, as you can read in the list above, many cars are related. We have to add that the Across is really a RAV4 with a Suzuki logo. That’s really the only thing that’s different. In fact, the one we found was at a Toyota dealer. In terms of equipment, you don’t have to worry, everything that is possible is there. 19 inch wheels, ‘leather’ upholstery, large navigation: it’s all there. Always.

The drivetrain is secretly quite a nice one. Apart from that Suzuki Escudo from Gran Turismo 3, this is Suzuki’s most powerful crossover: 306 hp of system power. Not only is it a potent drivetrain, it’s also a pleasure to deal with. You do have to pay attention with the caravan, because 1,500 kg is really the max with this car.

YOLO: Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic Premium Plus (X253)

€47,940

35,000 km

2018

You clearly don’t want an Audi or BMW. We have therefore bypassed that for you. But is a Mercedes-Benz allowed? We found a few copies of the Mercedes-Benz GLC. And let’s be honest, those are just really fat cars. You have a burly four-cylinder with a lot of power and an electric motor, which gives you a system power of more than 300 hp.

In terms of interior, it is just not an Audi in terms of finish, but it looks so much more original and atmospheric. Even if you have a version with black interior. Four-wheel drive basically says nothing about the maximum towing capacity (there are examples where the 2WD version is allowed to pull more), but it is nice though. Especially if you are standing on a wet and swampy surface. The GLC also drives from the art, they are very fine long-distance cruisers. You are dealing with an older car, although that is relative: four years and 35,000 km is not extreme in this case. Advantage: a large part of the depreciation has already been completed. You have to look for them, but they are there.

Super Yolo: Porsche Cayenne S e-Hybrid (958)

€45,900

2015

130,000 km

If you make enough concessions, you can automatically drive a much more expensive car for the same amount. In this case you drive a real Porsche! The Porsche Cayenne is one hell of a PHEV caravan tractor. In fact, we think you hardly realize there’s anything behind it at all. Of course, we didn’t fall on the back of our heads. Driving a Porsche costs a lot of money when it comes to maintenance, consumption and other costs. Also take into account the decay of the half rate, the Porsche is too inefficient for that.

Another drawback is that you don’t get very far on a battery. In that regard, it is better to look for a Cayenne S or Cayenne Diesel. If you look at what you get for your money. It is not a 911 on stilts, but it is a very pleasant car to be on the road for long journeys. You sit high, upright, but the car feels very stable and rock solid. Something that few SUVs really do well, except the Cayenne. In addition, it is a Porsche, so the crew of ‘Are We There Already?’ Gonna go crazy when you show up.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we may find your next dream car!

This article PHEV Caravantrekker for 47 grand – Autoblog Advice appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#PHEV #Caravan #tractor #mille #AllNews