Phenomenon | The strange fish in the Töölölä museum became an incredible social media hit in Japan: “I almost cried when I saw it”

More than 100 million people have seen a picture of the jawless fish on Twitter, which is on display at the Natural History Museum in Töölö, Helsinki. The reason for the massive popularity on social media is apparently the pity of the fish.

In natural sciences the reconstruction of the jawless fish on display in the museum has achieved explosive social media popularity.

Japanese website Epinesis tweeted about the fish. The site presents strange creatures from around the world.

The fish tweet has more than 120 million views, and there are already almost 300,000 likes.

“Good Lord!” Luumus’ public affairs manager Sanna Vuori exclaims when he hears the numbers.

Mountain says that the museum has received one e-mail about the popularity of the jawless fish on social media. Fish craze is therefore spreading largely on the other side of the world.

According to Vuori, the reconstruction no longer corresponds to the current perception of what the ancient fish looked like. The artist’s view of the jawless fish was made for the History of Life exhibition that opened in 2008.

“It could be that the person who shared the picture has knowledge that the reconstruction does not correspond to the current perception.”

In Japanese the tweet says that Luomus’ jawless sacabambaspis janvieri -fish has become popular because of its “pitiful” appearance.

“I almost cried when I saw it,” someone who visited the museum said according to the free translation of the tweet.

And the alleged Pity of the fish is not limited to the appearance. There is also room for improvement in skills. As a fish, it is rather bad for swimming, the tweet says.

“It has both eyes in front and its mouth is always open, so it’s a bad swimmer.”

On the Epinesis website, there is a longer article about Luomus’s fish reconstruction. The article shows that the amusement is caused precisely by the fact that Luomus’ fish is quite far from the appearance of the species assumed today.

The jawless fish lived and became extinct more than 400 million years ago during the Ordovician period. Fish fossils have been found in South America.

This is not the first time that ancient fish is in the limelight. Last August, an American researcher in ichnology Kat Turk shared a picture of the same fish.

His tweet also has over 100,000 likes. The fish’s expressive expression amused hundreds of Twitter commenters even then.