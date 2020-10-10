It is a rhythm that returns in a loop, on a text in the form of a prayer. The whole world got up to the tempo of “Jérusalema”: priests in Italy, others in Quebec, dancers in Germany and a little girl in Africa. DJ Master KG, composer, can’t get over it: “It’s wonderful all these people dancing to my song. I am really very moved“, he said. The phenomenon has exceeded all expectations:”This spiritual side, during the current period, may be that people adhere more. Dance challenges amplified the phenomenon“, explains François Richard, music programmer

“I love this song so much, Jérusalema, I invite you all to participate in this choreography competition“Said the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. The dance classes have grasped the phenomenon, but it is not that easy:”Before 10 years old, yes, it’s difficult. For others, for adults, it’s a bit like a madison “, explains Jeanne Lorca, dance teacher. “She’s not difficult to dance, but you can’t go wrong“, testifies this young dancer.

