The news of the GP

The Thai GP saw the success of Jorge Martinwhich once again repeats the victory obtained in the Sprint e shortens to -13 from Pecco Bagnaia in the ranking. Spectacular race, beautiful and full of duels and overtaking in Buriram, experienced in the second half especially on a wonderful head-to-head between Martin and Brad Binder (3rd), with Pecco Bagnaia immediately behind them who tried on more than one occasion to get between the two litigants. In the end, however, the Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team pulled out his claws and managed to oust the South African from KTM, who had taken the lead a few laps earlier, from the lead and to protect his first place until the checkered flag. Binder, on the other hand, was mocked by the regulation that punishes anyone who touches the green area behind the curbs during the last lap and was relegated from second to third, thus giving the place of honor to Bagnaia. Fourth position for Marco Bezzecchi, who did a great job coming back from the back after a difficult start to the race. However, there is regret for Alex Marquez, who fought for the podium for a long time in the first laps and then crashed around halfway through the race. Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia completes the top-5. Sixth and seventh place for the revived Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez.

Jorge Martin (1st, Ducati Prima-Pramac)

“I’m very happy. It was a race on equal terms. I had to push beyond 100% to stay in front. To make it about Brad and Pecco. It felt like qualifying. The management went very well. I have to thank everyone who works for me. There were some difficult moments, but they help you improve.”

Pecco Bagnaia (2nd, Ducati)

“I felt like I was in a video game, like a punching bag, I don’t know… the ascent wasn’t easy. In the end I was at the limit with tire degradation. But second place is good for the championship, considering how the weekend went in general. Overall it’s going well, we have to continue like this.”

Brad Binder (3rd, KTM)

“I really tried everything, I did everything I could do. I gave 100%, when I saw there was an opportunity I always went for it. But at a certain point there was no more on the rear tyre. I’m really happy with how it went because I left no stone unturned. Martin did an amazing job. So good”.