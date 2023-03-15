Former Heracles Almelo goalkeeper Janis Blaswich was under the bar at Leipzig tonight and was important for his team in the opening phase with a number of saves. However, after City got a penalty kick very easily, the resistance of the visitors was broken.

Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs got the ball against his arm in a duel from barely half a meter away. The VAR reported and the referee decided: penalty kick. Haaland put himself behind the ball and rammed in the opening goal. Watch the incident below:

And 78 counts later it was hit again, this time he headed the ball in after Kevin de Bruyne’s shot came back into the field via the crossbar. Leipzig then got some breathing space for a moment, but it was hit again before the break. The rebound of a header from Rúben Dias went into the goal via Haaland: 3-0.

After the break, City continued to score at breakneck speed. Ilkay Gündogan made the 4-0 after a smooth attack, after which it was time for Haaland again. The goal machine was again in the right place twice to work in rebounds and so it was 6-0 within an hour of play.

City coach Pep Guardiola then thought it was enough and took Haaland to the side. Naturally, the Norwegian received a standing ovation. In his first season at City, he already has 39 goals in 36 matches, 10 of which he made in the Champions League. At 22 he has already passed Arjen Robben, Wayne Rooney and Samuel Eto’o.

It was then until injury time for City, with Nathan Aké within the line throughout the game, to score another goal. It was De Bruyne who managed to curl in the ball from a distance and ensured the final chord. Watch that hit below.

Comments Guardiola and Haaland “This was every manager’s dream,” said Pep Guardiola after the win. “It was a really good performance from our whole team. We put a lot of pressure and it went great. With ball, without ball, it was great. And Erling scored five goals in an hour, he really is an incredible guy.” See also Bus falls from bridge into river in Spain and leaves 3 dead and 4 missing - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Haaland himself was of course happy with his five goals (“it’s almost unbelievable”), but not so happy with his substitution after an hour of play: “I told the coach that I would have liked to score two hat-tricks, but what can I do doing?” Erling Haaland was unstoppable. © REUTERS

“It was a big night for us,” said Haaland. ,,The Champions League is a great competition to play in, I think the best there is. I enjoy every game. Fortunately, it’s not over for us yet. Now to the quarter finals and of course we want to win those too. We are still far from where we want to be. “ Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs: ,,I have never lost 7-0. It was a heavy, bitter evening for us. Haaland is physically very strong. He has many qualities and it is very difficult to defend him.”

