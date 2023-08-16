Two seasons with 26 appearances and one goal (in the Coppa Italia against Benevento in January 2019), then a string of loans and a bad injury last summer – sprain to his left knee – which accompanies him when his contract with Inter expires . Dalbert Henrique, from Barra Mansa, is currently without a squad. He is the last Brazilian, before Carlos Augusto, to tread the Nerazzurri left wing. In Milan they hope that the player arriving from Monza will be able to do better.