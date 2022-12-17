Phenomena | Christmas tarts are now made in a new way – HS tested the gingerbread tarts that went wild on social media

HS food delivery baked a gingerbread Christmas cake that was loved on social media. Such comments were received by the tasters of the hit pastry.

Christmas cake is a quickly and easily prepared delicacy that has established its place among Finnish Christmas pastries.

The traditional pastry has inspired bakers to come up with new ideas, as countless different filling options have been invented for the Christmas tart.

Is your favorite Christmas cake filled with a green ball? Or goat cheese and fig filling? Maybe toffee?

There are not only options in fillings. You can also combine different flavors with the tart dough, such as gingerbread.

In the combination of gingerbread dough and tart dough, both doughs are rolled out tightly, so the tarts become beautifully two-colored. In addition, the pepper brings a crunch to the Christmas tart.

Now from here the pastry full of Christmas flavors has been enthusiastic on social media. On the video service Tiktok, many users have baked a version of a gingerbread Christmas cake.

For example, vanilla cream or candy marmalade have been used for the tarts presented on Tiktok. Christmas tarts can be made in many ways, but gingerbread Christmas tart seems to be popular with Tiktok bakers.

Even though the tarts in question are now eagerly baked, the combination of pepper and Christmas tart is not new. It has been baked at least five years ago. At the time, a baking blogger and author Blue Visa bakes gingerbread Christmas tarts in her blog called Kinuskikissa.

Also HS tried the pastry that became a hit.

The pictures show how gingerbread Christmas tarts are made step by step. There are several recipes for gingerbread Christmas cakes online. However, the most important ingredients of the recipe can be summarized in three:

150 g–160 g marmalade (for example, plum or apple-cinnamon marmalade)

On the other hand, eggs are not included in every recipe. If you want, you can sprinkle an egg between the tart and gingerbread sheets and in the middle of the dough square to make it easier for the sugars to stick.

The sequence of work steps is the same as In the recipe for happiness.

This is how you make gingerbread Christmas tarts:

1. Thaw both doughs according to the instructions on the package. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Roll out the gingerbread dough.

2. Grease the rolled out gingerbread dough sheet with egg. Place the tart dough sheets on top of the buttered gingerbread sheet. Place the edges of the tart dough sheets slightly on top of each other.

Instead of individual small sheets of tart dough, you can also use a large sheet of tart or puff pastry.

3. Roll the tart dough and the gingerbread dough into one plate.

4. When the doughs have been rolled out, cut the dough sheet into parts. You get 10-15 tarts, depending on how big the squares are.

5. Make incisions in the corners of the dough squares and brush the center of each square with an egg.

6. Fold every other corner of the square and press it into the center of the tart. Put marmalade in the middle of the tart. Apple-cinnamon marmalade brings out the taste of pepper better than plum marmalade.

Brush the tarts with egg before baking. Bake the tarts in a 200-degree oven for about 12–15 minutes.

Since tart dough and gingerbread dough are different in composition, you should be careful when baking so that the gingerbread dough doesn’t burn and on the other hand the tart dough remains raw.

If desired, sift powdered sugar on the surface of the tarts when the tarts have cooled.

“ “The pepper taste is dominant.”

HS made gingerbread Christmas tarts filled with both plum and apple cinnamon marmalade. The cakes received the following comments in HS’s food delivery:

“They look beautiful. – – I’m surprised, this tastes mostly like pepper”, says one of the tasters.

Another taster agrees: “The pepper taste is dominant.”

“Often, Christmas tarts are a bit dry, but these are not,” continues the first taster.

Tasters are of the opinion that apple-cinnamon marmalade goes better with pepper and tart dough than plum marmalade.

However, they also agree that gingerbread and Christmas cake taste better separately.

So the tarts did not charm the tasters:

“I can eat a tart filled with apple cinnamon marmalade, but I don’t make these myself.”

But as one of them says: gingerbread Christmas tarts are a refreshing change to the traditional Christmas tart.

As with traditional Christmas tarts, mulled wine is also delicious with gingerbread tarts.

Christmas tarts for savory and sweet cravings and fun tarts for children:

