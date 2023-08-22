Phenomena | A change can be seen in wedding traditions – at the wedding of a couple from Helsinki, runeberg tarts were brought to the coffee table instead of a cake

According to wedding planners, changes in traditions can be seen, for example, in catering choices.

WEDDING CAKE cutting is an often expected program number at weddings. The cake itself is usually festive.

From HS’s call round for wedding planners and those who make wedding cakes for work, it becomes clear that for many wedding couples, the cake is still an essential part of the celebration. However, there are also many couples for whom the traditional wedding cake and the ritual associated with cutting it are no longer important. Instead of cream cake, we want something completely different.

from Helsinki At the wedding of Anna Huovinen and her husband in August, there was no information about age-old traditions on the coffee table. There were runeberg tarts.

The choice is not hesitated for a moment.

“When we thought about what to offer sweet, we agreed that it had to be a runeberg tart. We wondered if it would be served as a cake. However, we concluded that it is fine to serve individual pastries at a wedding.”

Blanket is from Porvoo, spouse from the United States. They moved to Finland about three years ago.

“I wanted to introduce Finnish food culture to my spouse. Seasonal baked goods and seasonal dishes are an important part of that,” says Huovila.

Runeberg tarts were offered to the wedding guests.

Runebergintortu became Huovila’s spouse’s favorite Finnish pastry. Huovila also likes them. The wedding guests were delighted with the cakes.

“It was also something new for the foreign guests to try. Everyone liked the tarts.”

The Swedish guest was full of praise.

“Of course, we Swedes love runeberg tart. It tastes like gingerbread, it has good jam and a wiener frosting. It couldn’t be tastier.”

The Swiss guest described the tarts as “a real delicacy”.

“I liked the cupcake,” said a guest from South Korea.

Pastries and pies have replaced the wedding cake of many other couples. This summer, instead of cake, Brita cake, lemon meringue pie or berry pie have been offered at weddings.

“We have been asked for much more casual cakes compared to what traditional wedding cakes are like,” says the catering entrepreneur Ina Niiniketo.

Niiniketo has baked wedding cakes for weddings in the capital region. According to Niinikedo, there are quite a lot of requests for the Brita cake, but even that has been too much for some couples.

“It has resembled too much a wedding cake.”

Wedding couples want to organize unique parties above all. According to Niiniketo, couples especially think about how to stand out from others at their own wedding.

“We want a wedding, but we don’t want it to be traditional.”

Wedding cakes The drop in popularity is not only visible in Finland. There have also been indications of this in Sweden. From there, Niiniketo moved back to Finland two years ago.

In Sweden, instead of a wedding cake, for example, only macarons were wanted. According to Niiniketo, it can also be seen in Sweden that the wedding cake is no longer considered so important.

Instead of a traditional wedding cake, you often want something else. The ritual of cutting the cake is no longer important for all couples. The photo shows a wedding party in 1960.

“ Others don’t even want pastries instead of cake.

A wedding planner has also met those wishing for a cake-free wedding Micu Mäkitalo.

“Many people say that we should have a wedding cake, but we’re not cake people,” he says.

Mäkitalo reminds wedding couples that it is their wedding day, not someone else’s.

“It will be passed on to the guests if the wedding couple puts on glue and the party doesn’t look like a couple.”

However, traditions are still cherished at weddings.

“We think that traditions will be honored. Many also want to be really traditional at the wedding and respect the guests.”

Other they don’t even want pastries instead of cake. Instead, for example, an ice cream buffet has been offered, says Micu Mäkitalo.

This summer, he has organized weddings in Helsinki, Tampere, Mäntsälä and Keuruu, among others.

We want to stand out from the rest when it comes to serving. Brita cake is one example of a substitute for a traditional cream cake.

“The bigger the budget, the more often unique weddings are made. Small budget weddings are often more traditional.”

According to Mäkitalo, weddings with larger budgets are concentrated in Helsinki, Tampere and Turku.

From Turku entrepreneur Arttu Parviainen has also noticed that the wedding cake is quite often left unordered.

“It has become more common over the past ten years,” he estimates.

According to Parviainen, about half of the wedding couples order a cake and half some other dessert. Instead of a cake, for example, a pavlova-style dessert or panna cotta is ordered.