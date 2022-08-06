‘We are at the top’, it sounded amused from the box, shortly after midfielder Julian Baas slipped the ball into the goal and doubled Excelsior’s lead. It was an unreal image for the PhD student, who finished sixth in the first division last season and was promoted to the highest podium to great surprise. Not national champion Ajax or fellow townsman Sparta led the ranking at that time, but the number one relegation candidate according to many experts.

Justly? No, that was the Kralingse victory in Friesland anything but. Before the interruption, Cambuur had plenty of chances to score through Jamie Jacobs, Mitchell Paulissen and Mees Hoedemakers, but it was the visitors who took the lead in Leeuwarden. After a perfect counter, tastemaker Marouan Azarkan successfully sought the far corner, with which he was allowed to cheer for the first time after ten minutes.

Excelsior was sloppy in possession and created hardly any opportunities that were played, but he handled the few opportunities very effectively. It was Cambuur who dictated and also increased the pressure after the break, but the last push was always missing. Goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel was only seriously attacked a few times after the break, but intervened excellently in attempts by Jacobs, Robert Uldrikis and substitute Remco Balk. With more luck than wisdom, the Rotterdam goal ultimately remained clean.

With hanging and strangling Excelsior got the final whistle, to the frustration of the fans of the home team and the disbelief of coach Henk de Jong. It meant a perfect start for the Rotterdam team, where addition Yassin Ayoub surprisingly made his debut after the break. Although the visit to Cambuur showed that there is still plenty of work to be done, it did not make the PhD student any less happy afterwards. With three points in the bag, the first step in the long, grueling hike towards an extended Eredivisie stay was taken.