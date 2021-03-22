Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

Maya Al-Hawari, the Emirati doctoral researcher in emotional intelligence, confirmed that a person chooses to be happy or vice versa, because life is full of tribulations and constraints, and a person has to adapt and challenge the negatives, confirming that many people have everything except that they are constantly complaining and grumbling, so they transform their lives by doing Their negative view of things towards a miserable life devoid of beauty, confirming that positivity is summed up in good thinking, and the ability to get out of distress and sadness to a sense of joy and optimism.

She pointed out that happiness does not come to you, unless you fight for it, work and persist, as she said: You must have a future look forward, and under difficult circumstances, grieve and anger, but in balance, and do not harm others at this stage until you lose the most of what you have lost Understand yourself, protect your friends and relatives, for in a moment of anger you may be bombarded with everything you have. She recommended sports, meditation, filling the spiritual side, drawing close to God, preserving friends, and correcting some misconceptions, such as the view of psychotherapy, stressing that the soul needs to be treated like the body, and this aspect should not be neglected so that it does not turn into an illness.

awards

Maya is one of the influential figures in her work environment and society, as she combines academic study and passion for social work, overcoming difficulties, to serve her country and her environment, and she is one of the Emirati women who have succeeded in stamping their career path with many scientific achievements and social initiatives, which qualified her to obtain many awards. She believes that happiness does not come except with hard work, patience and striving for oneself, and that any person, regardless of his sorrows and the difficulties he goes through, has to overcome them and overcome them so as not to control him and paralyze his life and negatively affect those around him.

She turned the challenges she went through during the pandemic (Covid-19) into success. She is the mother, the worker and the future of life with great passion, as she went through difficult stages during the “pandemic”. She did not give up, so she turned all the challenges into a distinct experience. She recorded situations with her voice and kept it. She documented the most prominent psychological situations that she went through during this period and the resulting home stone. This was the raw material for her book, which she wrote under the title “Renewal Secrets in the Time of Covid”, which is also a translation of her experiences as a certified human development trainer and lecturer. The idea of ​​writing her book came after a journey of psychological meaning, which went beyond it with meditation, patience and faith, confirming that determination, will and not give up awakens motivation and turns ordeal into a gift.