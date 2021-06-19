Steam hit Phasmophobia is, remarkably, developed by just one person. But the game has become such a big deal that help is finally on the way.

The co-op ghost-hunting game is created by 25-year-old UK indie developer ‘Dknighter’, who took to Phasmophobia’s Steam page to announce the expansion of studio Kinetic Games.

Eurogamer News Cast: who won E3 2021?

“Over the past few years I have been developing Phasmophobia on my own however due to how much it has grown in both popularity and its future content plans it is now time to expand the team,” Dknighter said.

“I have now started the process of hiring an experienced artist and a programmer to work on Phasmophobia. They will both start working with me on future content very soon as well as improving and expanding on the current content.”

Phasmophobia has been so successful that ‘Dknighter’ decided to take more time in Early Access for bug fixes and content releases before a launch proper.

Dknighter released the horror game onto Steam back in September, but despite humble expectations for the project, it quickly proved a hit. It’s sold well over two million copies.

The announcement of the expansion of the team coincides with a new content update for Phasmophobia. Changes include two new ghost types and a new map as well as many other fixes and changes that are in the patch notes. Check out Eurogamer’s fearless YouTube crew take Phasmophobia’s new update for a spin in the video below: