The co-op horror game Phasmophobia will not release on consoles this month, following another delay.

Phasmophobia was originally intended to release into early access on console in August, but an office fire incident in August caused developer Kinect Games to push launch back to October.

The release date is being pushed back again, meaning Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 owners will have to wait a little bit longer to join the ghost-hunting. In a developer update posted to SteamKinect Games attributed the latest delay to August’s fire incident and issues in porting the game to consoles and VR.

Watch Aoife, Ian, and Zoe tackle the recent update in Phasmophobia together.

“As we still try to adapt to our new remote working life after the fire incident and to establish a new office, we’ve encountered unprecedented challenges in adapting the game for consoles,” Kinect Games said. Further setbacks were caused by a rework of the game’s Maple Lodge Campsite map to improve performance on PSVR2, the studio added.

“While we had hoped to present you with a special launch alongside the Halloween event, the complexity of our current challenges means we need more time,” the developer said. This year’s Halloween event requires players to create potions by looking for recipe cards on the maps. The event will begin “on or around” 26th October.

Kinect Games hasn’t given an updated release window for Phasmophobia on consoles. “We will keep you updated on our progress and provide a revised release date as soon as we have more information to share,” it said. “We are working diligently to minimize the impact of this delay, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support.”