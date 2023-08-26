PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners eagerly awaiting the previously announced August release of ghost hunting hit Phasmophobia will now have a bit longer to wait; developer Kinetic Games has opted to push launch back to October after a “recent fire incident”.

Phasmophobia first made waves when it launched into early access on PC back in September 2020, quickly amassing an enthusiastic following after streamers helped propel its spooky investigative ghost hunting action – which sees players attempting to gather evidence and complete objectives across a variety of local haunted – up the charts as Halloween struck.

Since then, Kinetic Games has continued to expand and evolve the core cooperative ghost hunting experience with new maps, new equipment, new ghost types, better haunting AI, and, more recently, custom difficulty settings. And with the PC version developing nicely, a console release was confirmed earlier this year, with the studio announcing Phasmophobia would hit PlayStation 5 (including PSVR2) and Xbox Series X/S this August.

Phasmophobia console announcement trailer.

in a new update shared on social mediahowever, Kinetic has now pushed a console release back to October, explaining that, “due to a recent fire incident in our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop has been significantly impacted.”

“After careful consideration,” it continued, “we have made the tough design to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted.” Kinectic says Phasmophobia will now launch on consoles “during the week leading up to Halloween this October”, which will give it “the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything.”

“Your patience and understanding mean everything to us,” the developer concluded, “and we can’t wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles.”