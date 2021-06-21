Phasmophobia, the big horror hit of 2020, continues to receive updates. The last one update introduces some new features, such as new types of ghosts. Additionally, the creator of the game and founder of Kinetic Games has announced that he has hired other developers who will help him expand the game.

Let’s see the details of the Phasmophobia update:



Added Yokai-type ghost

Added Hantu type ghost

Added the new daily challenge: “Take a picture of a ghost and three stars”

Added the new daily challenge: “Take a picture of the dirty water”

Added a way to reset corrupt save data (Kinetic says to join the official discord and ask for help if this happens)

Added an anti-profanity filter for user and server names

Added a sell button in the item shop that will allow you to get 50% of the starting price

Added text to show the name of the layer below the map in the van

Added a confirmation timer if you change your resolution

Added a new map called Willow Street House

There new map by Phasmophobia is a small house in which there are no cupboards or lockers to hide in: it was designed to make players hide behind the furniture. Furthermore, those indicated are only the most important changes: there are various minor bug fixes, which you can see on Steam.

