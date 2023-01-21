Phasmophobia prepares for big changes that will unfortunately require a sacrifice from the players: the progression will be completely erased and everyone will have to start from scratch, as a new level up system will be introduced.

Kinetic Games has revealed the details of the updates arriving with version 8.1 and following, specifying however that all the information remains linked to updates in progress. Therefore, there is a possibility that certain innovations will be changed, removed or delayed. Phasmophobia’s first big update, however, will be issue 9.0 and will arrive shortly after 8.1.

As mentioned, among the novelties there is the progression system change, which will include a new way to level up and new game systems, such as prestige. Equipment and upgrades will be unlocked in a certain order and it is therefore mandatory to start over, as it is not possible to move the progress of the current version into the new Phasmophobia system.

Of course, for many players it could be a big shock to lose all the progress obtained over dozens and dozens of hours of play, so the developers want to sweeten the pill by providing a medalof different color and material depending on the progress in Phasmophobia obtained before the update.

Phasmophobia version 8.1 will introduce some changes to the reward multiplier to make sure that custom games give rewards more similar to the preset difficulty, so as to make everything more “correct”. There will also be a new level of difficulty, known as “Insanity”: there will be very little time to prepare and almost nowhere to hide, plus the ghosts will hide two types of evidence. However, the multiplier will be 6x.

Then there are also some rotating challenges with unique custom modes made by the Phasmophobia team. Completing multiple challenges on specific maps will yield big rewards. The equipment is also provided free of charge so there is no risk. Finally, Phasmophobia will also introduce an update for the shop, to make various functions faster.