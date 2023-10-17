“As we still try to adjust to our new remote working life after the fire incident and establishing a new office, we encountered unexpected challenges in adapting the game for consoles,” Kinetic Games said in an update. “These factors combined to impact our development timeline more than we initially anticipated.”

Kinetic Games has postponed the PlayStation 5, PS VR2 and Xbox Series of the cooperative psychological horror game Phasmophobia . Initially scheduled for October 2023, these versions of the game they no longer have a precise release date .

Kinetic Games’ full message on the Phasmophobia postponement

Kinetic Games wrote: “Dear Phasmophobia community, we would like to express our deepest gratitude for your support and the enthusiasm with which you have released the console game.”

“Also, in preparing for the launch of PlayStation VR2, we have diligently reviewed the game’s performance and optimized it across all maps to ensure a seamless experience for all console players. In this regard, we had to rework the Maple Lodge Campsite with a completely new layout (more information below). This decision, while time-consuming for our art team, is essential to delivering the best gaming experience possible.”

“Although we had hoped to present to you a special launch coinciding with the Halloween event, the complexity of the current challenges requires us more time. We’ll keep you updated on our progress and provide a new release date as soon as we have more information to share. We are working diligently to minimize the impact of this delay and want to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support. We promise that when Phasmophobia comes to consoles, it will have been worth it.”