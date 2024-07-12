This is practically a year compared to the previous release period, scheduled for October 2023, with the developers having been forced to postpone everything to a date to be determined also due to a fire that hit the previous headquarters of the development team, necessarily slowing down the work on both the console versions and the PC version, currently available in early access.

Developers Kinetic Games have announced a new release window for Phasmophobia on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation VR2 which barring any further unforeseen events on the timetable will take place during the month of October of this year.

A price increase is coming, even on PC

Kinetic Games added that Phasmophobia will cost $19.99 on consoles (which should translate to €19.99 in Italy). The PC version will also go from the current €11.59 to this price in conjunction with the game’s launch on PlayStation and Xbox. An increase that the team considers fair considering the amount of Content added since early access beganwhich occurred in 2020.

A player explores the outside of a haunted house in Phasmophobia

“Later this year, we will be increasing the price of Phasmophobia across all platforms to $19.99. Given the amount of content and playtime added since Early Access, we feel this is a fair increase,” the Kinetic Games team explained on Steam.

For those who don’t know, Phasmophobia is a multiplayer horror gamewhere four players form a team of paranormal investigators who must investigate haunted locations and collect evidence of paranormal activity, using various tools and gadgets. Correctly discovering the identity of a ghost will earn you money to purchase even more advanced equipment, provided you survive.