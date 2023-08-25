













Phasmophobia for consoles is delayed to October 2023









It was reported that the facilities of Kinetic Games, the studio of Phasmophobia they had a fire. Because of this, the game’s release date was delayed. The information was published on the developer’s official social networks.

The news was harsh on fans, who were mostly sympathetic nonetheless. There were even those who commented that the fact that it will arrive until autumn It would add more excitement for the season. Besides, of course, that they now expect a Phasmophobia even more polished.

PC Gamer describes the game as follows:

“A truly terrifying psychological cooperative online ghost hunting experience.”

Source: Kinetic Games

What kind of game is Phasmophobia?

It is a horror video game that offers an immersive first-person experience. It is VR compatible, it has multiplayer support. Also, it has unique modes. Phasmophobia It is a delivery that you can customize in a very punctual way.

Its initial projection was in the Halloween season in 2020 and that helped the video game to position itself better. It was the sixth most popular game of October in 2020. It won the Best Debut Game award at The Game Awards 2020.

The delivery has maintained its quality thanks to constant updates. It should be noted that it is not available in Latin American Spanish, and costs 149 MXN.

Phasmophobia is available to play on PC. Currently, its ports for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are expected in October 2023.

