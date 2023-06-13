At the Xbox Showcase Extended 2023 it was unveiled Phasmophobia Console Early Access. It will be available from August 2023 on Xbox Series X|S.

It is a first person horror game in which we can investigate and identify 24 ghosts, playing in cooperative up to 4 people. It is a game that has already been available on PC for some time and is constantly updated. Its success has largely come thanks to streamers, who have taken it to Twitch on a regular basis.

Phasmophobia is a detective game in which we have to explore ten different maps in cooperation looking for distinctive elements related to a spirit from various mythologies of the real world. Each creature has its own characteristics and players must interpret the clues to figure out exactly who they are facing. Obviously we will have to be careful not to become the victims.

Within each mission it is also possible to use various tools to investigateby investing in-game money. Each mission begins with a briefing during which you can prepare for the challenges of Phasmophobia. The console version will also be continuously expanded with new content.