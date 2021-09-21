You no longer need an online connection to face terror in this indie PC game.

Updated: We correct the headline and the body of the news to clarify its details. The novelty is the possibility of playing Phasmophobia offline alone, the horror title that previously allowed individual play, but connected to the network.

In the haunted house in your neighborhood, no one will hear you scream. Well, probably the neighbors. And the ghosts that inhabit it, of course. And if we also talk about Phasmophobia, the best thing is that you do not make a lot of noise if you have the microphone open. The fact is that Phasmophobia celebrates its first anniversary. A year of indie horror outright for the game that was one of the viral hits of 2020, and now introduces its most terrifying mode: a single player offline mode.

Terrifying because obviously you will be alone in the face of danger. The point is that the Phasmophobia anniversary update introduces an offline mode for a player with which the most daring investigators can face the games solo without the need for connection. Until now, Phasmophobia was a 4-player cooperative experience that required playing online whether you were accompanied or not, to cope with the dozens of different ghosts that hide in their corridors.

There are also some new features that will make the defeat in the game less painful. If you fail a contract, the game will no longer reward you with a measly 10 dollars, but will give you a payment according to the difficulty mode. Likewise, by losing the type of ghost will be indicated that plagued the building. As if that were not enough, the diary has been completely redesigned to make it easier to use and more fluid.

In this link you can consult the full patch notes. Posted on September 18, 2020, Phasmophobia became one of the great successes of the year of the pandemic thanks to its social approach and a very original horror proposal, which dazzled the players. In May of this year an update was released that made their ghosts much more dangerous, and now that you can face them alone, surely you lack room to run.

