A long time ago, Sevilla stopped considering him a covered, but start with the lowest score of the four that are in the race for LaLiga, it prevents the Nervión team from clicking in any of the games that remain. Imagine that video game in which you only have one life left: losing, or even drawing, will cause the dreaded Game Over appears on the screen. Five games in a row Sevilla has won and five are left to (perhaps) pass this tremendous Arcade that would mean lifting the title. In phase 6 a rojiblanco enemy appears, Athletic. A group that embraced permanence and is already too far from Europe, without goals but with wounded pride (follow the game live on As.com).

The Biscayan team needs a shot of self-esteem. It is summarized in Williams (Iñaki, which will have to be specified since he debuted Nico) and the mental sequelae that, as revealed in the previous Marcelino, left the two Cup finals lost with just two weeks to spare. Too much cruelty. The rojiblancos arrive with the significant losses of Yuri, Muniain and Capa, whom they have lost for the remainder of the campaign. Villalibre and Berenguer have taken stripes in those of Marcelino, who will take advantage of this final stretch of the campaign to turn some still cubs into lions. It is not the case of Nico Williams, who returns to the subsidiary because promotion is at stake.

Lopetegui has muscular discomfort in suspense of one of its pillars, Jules Koundé. And another matter: in addition to the French, Acuña and Navas are warned. More than half a defense would miss the final (another) against Real Madrid if he sees a card. A major brand football dilemma that the Gipuzkoan coach will solve this Monday morning, when he knows the physical condition of Koundé. If Jules does not arrive, the rest of the breaks will have to be postponed. So he claims a frantic video game, in which there is no room for a blink, or a look back.