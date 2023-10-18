It was the year 2008 and the first chapter of what would become alegendary epic full of iconic characters: Iron Man represented the first true product of the Marvel Studiosa cinematic and media bet. Thus begins Phase 1 of a ten-year project, undoubtedly changed along the way, corrected and revised because it is unlikely that anyone could have foreseen the success that resulted. That same success today risks representing a Everest too high to climb.

End Phase

Phase 3 ends with Avengers Endgamedefinable as a sensational final result given by a clear change of direction by all the protagonists, in particular the “trinity” Iron Man, Captain America and Thor: the latter he leaves among the stars in search of himself same, Cap abandons altruism and moves on to a more selfish phase living his life in the past with the love he had left pending for 70 years, and the last – certainly not least – Iron Manfinds himself at save everyone’s fate. The very anti-hero who excelled in the courts by saying phrases like “you have to listen to me, to satisfy myself” he places his life at the service of everyone.

All of this changes the direction of future films, or rather, it should have made you understand that from that moment on, things would have been very different, and in fact they were. I admit that the discussion I am about to address, At first it wasn’t clear to me eitherbut then by going to see and re-watch the Phase 4 films several times, I understood the intrinsic meaning that was before me, a meaning hidden under clever jokes and ingenious gags truly placed before our eyes almost “to distract us”.

The key to understanding the entire Phase 4 and, objectively also for phase 5, it’s introspection: we have gone from characters similar to gods, unattainable, powerful beyond words, to a humanization of the gods, almost as if wanting to dig deep, stripped of sequins and computer graphics. There was something more actorly, more theatrical even in the movements.

Black Widow

It comes out extremely late, if it had arrived before End Game we would have lived there death of Natasha Romanov in a completely different way, but here too we can see that the upright Russian assassin changes course and transforms into the sister, daughter and woman who would like nothing more than to have her family. Watching her again in End Game after seeing Black Widow, she realizes the why Natasha was so nervous: because he had lost his family twice, both the “natural” one and the one he had chosen, made up of Thor, Iron Man, Cap, Hulk and undoubtedly Hawkeye.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Here too, although it is perhaps the most frivolous film of Phase 4, concepts such as family and union are clearly expressed, and it is logical to think that Shang almost doesn’t care about being a hero, because he was only interested in his father and his family.

Eternals

Although the film was complex and little appreciated, here the relationships such as affection, trust and general introspection are clear, and it is the first real chapter of the saga where more space is given to group problems or where they show themselves obvious mental illnesseslike Thena’s schizophrenia.

Spiderman: No Way Home

It’s time to let go of the boy and become a man, Spider-Man to be exact. And what’s more painful, more introspective about your aunt’s death (who acted as your mother) and the intrinsic abandonment of all your friends and the love of youth? Peter suddenly finds himself alone in New Yorkin a different world, cold and quite hostile, but now he is no longer a boy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One of the most complicated films and intrinsically linked to feelings, and at the time understood as “flowing”. In the film the recurring question they ask Stephen Strange is “you are happy?” and he always evades the answer, he pretends nothing is happening almost imperturbably, but you can tell that he gets very strong punches in the stomach every time the question is asked. Everything changes only when the hero he casts off the role of the inscrutablestrips off all armor and he admits that he loves Christine with all of himself, but who can’t be with her because not everything you love can be with you. The man repair the clock that she had given him (another allegory on time), a symbol of rebirth, of changing “time”, and of resuming one’s role in the world. Little side note, even Wanda realizes the mistake what she was doing and carries out an act of pure altruism, letting go of her “maternal madness” towards the children of her other self.

Thor: Love and Thunder

For the very first time we meet a War-weary Thor, of adventures and the monotony of victory. The God of Thunder understands that he can travel far and wide, but it’s of no use if you don’t have love beside you. In fact against Gorr The our hero losesfrom all points of view, and also admits it with the phrase «it’s over Gorr, you won: what does it matter to spend these last minutes with you if I can spend them with the woman I love?”. In fact, the hero completely changes himself, the Thor of a few years ago he would only see victory as the goal. But in this case no, he changes to the point that he is willing to take care of little girl Love, born from Gorr’s desire in the face of Eternity. A very profound introspective change for a character like this.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In this case we move on to Phase 5, but we remain perfectly in line. Again, I’m sure many they expected the usual light-hearted film on the Guardians (which is always good eh ed.), yet you have received several punches in the stomach with the story tears Rocket’s guts apartand I’m sure some will have noticed Drax’s depth that until now he was the speck of the group, but he turns out to be a much more introspective character than the one they made us experience. In general, each member of the Guardians, in their own way, understands that sometimes stepping aside does not mean “giving up”, but simply leave room for the newand the new is not necessarily bad or good, but rather different.

The fragmentation of communication

The idea behind phase 4 and 5 was to also give ample space to TV Seriespartly because… well, they turned them over, and partly because they needed an incentive to purchase a subscription Disney+. Some series did really bad like Moon Knightperhaps one of the worst ever made, while others have done really well Loki (of which the second season is now underway). Precisely in this we saw a different Loki, capable of asking himself questions, wondering if what he has always done in life was right, and capable of empathize with Sylvie: when has Loki ever empathized with anyone? When has he ever been heard on duty to “save” someone that he wasn’t himself?

All this is the son of a new concept of Marvel Studios films, a concept that perhaps we were not ready to live at the time, but which now, with the “waters having calmed down”, we could all appreciate again, if examined with the right interpretation and without the great adventures experienced before End Game , and above all with a pinch of extra heart. It’s complex, I don’t doubt it: but who would have ever expected to hear my mother say to me “I was moved watching Rocket and his story!”, Who would have thought to hear a 60 year old woman say something like that about a Marvel Studios movie?

It is a sign of time passing, of change, and how sometimes we are obscured by spectacular lights, sounds and images that make us forget how nice it is (every now and then) to stop and think, to reflect on feelings ours and others, on whether what we are seeing is really communicating to us only what we see, or whether there is also something else behind it. How much suffering was behind it I smiled Thor’s “fools”? How many doubts on Loki’s face when Sylvie does that to him himself had he done it to everyone for years? Much love was there in Wanda as she decides to let go of his children and to stop his selfishness? I am sure that now you will see these films and series again with different eyes, with a renewed spirit: I did it and some of them have revealed some real pearls.