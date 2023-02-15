Louis Vuitton hires Pharrell Williams! Yes, of course, one might think at first – as a testimonial. Just as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo brooded over a game of chess in a recent Louis Vuitton campaign. Or how the French actress Léa Seydoux has been photographed with the brand’s Capucines model for years.

But the thing with Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton is bigger. Pharrell, as he calls himself in his main job as a musician, will be the new chief designer for the men’s collections. Louis Vuitton announced this personality on Tuesday evening. Pharrell succeeds Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer in December 2020.

In the future, the forty-nine-year-old should set the creative vision, he should be responsible for the man’s look – and at the heart of the gigantic LVMH group, which in turn belongs to Bernard Arnault, the richest man in the world. The key data already shows that this is not just any job, especially not in times when men’s fashion is becoming more important because among teenagers the interest in style is no longer a question of gender.

Is the profession of fashion designer dying out?

A second thought: Aha, the stars are now replacing the designers in the top houses too. Could the profession of fashion designer die out now that the term fashion designer is already out of date? Since marketing has long trumped processing? It’s not that easy in the Pharrell case either, because the newcomer to Louis Vuitton is a good friend. Music, it seems, was always followed quickly by fashion in this man’s life. Pharrell, born in Virginia Beach in 1973, the eldest of three sons of a Filipino mother and an African American father, started with hip-hop in high school in the 90s – and quickly found his way to bling-bling style. “We were against it at first,” he told the FAZ magazine in 2014 in an interview. “But that’s when we started. I have made my own jewelry since I was 21 years old. It was really bad.” A first chain was inspired by “Star Trek”. His mother kept them, he said at the time.

A decade later he was producing with the Neptunes for Britney Spears, singing with Jay-Z and playing drums with Sting – and he founded the streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream. And again a decade later, Pharrell Williams had landed his first number one hit as a solo artist the year before with “Happy”, he designed for Adidas. And half a decade later he presented a collection with Karl Lagerfeld, shortly before his death – for Chanel. In this respect, it is not surprising that Louis Vuitton boss Pietro Beccari now says that he welcomes Pharrell “back home”. In 2004 he launched sunglasses with Marc Jacobs and jewelry with Camille Miceli in 2008 – in both cases for Louis Vuitton.







The first big appearance follows in June in Paris

Is that enough for Pharrell to no longer be responsible for a brand in a duet with creative masterminds, but at the head of a team? The first big appearance is in June at the men’s shows in Paris. After all, Pharrell recognized the importance of gender-fluid designs before many others. “In India, men wear chains, in Africa too,” Pharrell told FAZ magazine in 2014. Of course, Pharrell was already wearing chains himself by then.