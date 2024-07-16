From today, Italy has a new generation of professionals ready to work in key areas of research and production of RNA drugs and gene therapy. This morning, at the Scampia headquarters of the Federico II University of Naples, the first 28 students of the Pharmatech Academy received their diplomas, the first Italian Academy of Pharma of the Neapolitan university, born from the will and supported by the National Research Center ‘Development of gene therapy and drugs with RNA technology’ (Cn Rna & Gene Therapy), one of the 5 national centers financed by the European Union with funds from the Pnrr. The national center has allocated more than 2 million euros to the project: 46% for the construction of the infrastructure, 28% for teaching and 26% for scholarships that cover the entire costs of the course of each individual student. Matteo Lorito, rector of the University of Naples Federico II, and Rosario Rizzuto, president of Cn Rna & Gene Therapy, spoke at the ceremony.

The training course, which began on November 6, concluded after 8 months of classroom training alternating with laboratory and internship sessions in 15 pharmaceutical companies that will continue the working collaboration relationship with some of the students. 75% of the students who attended the Academy – as stated in a note – are women: 46% have a degree in biology, 25% in medical and veterinary and pharmaceutical biotechnology and the remainder in chemical sciences. At the Academy, the new graduates have studied specific topics related to RNA drugs and gene therapy, but also regulatory and practical aspects such as Design of Experiments or Risk management acquired in real cases during the project work period in the company. The 15 companies that have joined the Pharmatech Academy and hosted the students are: Anemocyte; Dompé Farmaceutici; Eurofins Biolab; Genetics; Istituto Biochimico Italiano (IBI Lorenzini); Innovavector; Irbm; Italfarmaco; Nouscom; Officine Innovazione; Pbl; Sanofi; Nuova Ompi Unipersonale (Stevanato Group); Takis and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

In the meantime, a new edition of the Academy is starting with a call for applications for a maximum of 40 new graduates in Stem disciplines (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics), for which it is possible to apply until September 4, 2024: the entire cost of the course is covered by scholarships. At the Graduation Day – the note concludes – in addition to the reference institutions, the families of the young professionals also took part, including the parents and sister of Cristina Frazzica, the student from Pavia who recently died in a tragic accident in the Gulf of Naples, who attended the Academy with excellent results and to whom the Department of Pharmacy of Federico II decided to award the diploma that was delivered directly to her twin sister.