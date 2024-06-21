Marvelous Europe shared the extended trailer online for PHARMACYthe new monster-farming title with character design by Hiro Mashimaauthor of FAIRY TAIL.

The trailer is accompanied by the song “Life is Beautiful” by the ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION. Furthermore, it is announced by the publisher that the game will be accompanied by the creation of an anime, although it is not yet clear whether it will be a series or a short film released in conjunction with the game.

PHARMACY it will be available next time November 1st on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

PHARMAGIA – Extended Trailer

Source: Marvelous Europe