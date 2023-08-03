Izvestia: a pharmacy in Moscow sold drugs stolen from hospitals

Expensive oncological and other life-saving drugs, which were purchased by the state for hospitals from 2021 to 2023, were found on sale in one of the Moscow pharmacies. They write about it “News” with reference to a law enforcement source.

The drugs were intended for seven large medical institutions in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Chelyabinsk, Nizhny Novgorod regions, Bashkiria and Komi. However, they ended up in a pharmacy on Deguninskaya Street at prices two to three times lower than market prices. Advertising and information about their availability was posted on the Internet.

Employees of the Moscow Department of Economic Security and Anti-Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as part of a test purchase, purchased several packages that were sold to them without a prescription. The purchase was tracked by the federal system for monitoring the movement of medicines – it turned out that the medicine had arrived at the city hospital of Sestroretsk near St. Petersburg two years ago, and later was allegedly issued to the patient. “The drug could not legally end up in the secondary circulation in a pharmacy. This means that it was simply stolen, ”the source said.

The total amount of all seized medicines at the price for which they were sold by the pharmacy amounted to more than 700 thousand rubles. At the same time, the labeling was damaged on more than 95 percent of the packages to make it difficult to check the drug through the Honest Sign app. The issue of initiating a criminal case on fraud and the acquisition or sale of property knowingly obtained by criminal means is being resolved.

