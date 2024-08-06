Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Press Split

A headache medicine for colon cancer? Researchers discover surprising effects of aspirin. What does that mean now?

Frankfurt – Cancer is one of the most common causes of death, with colon cancer accounting for a large proportion of diagnoses. In Germany, around one in eight cancer diagnoses can be traced back to the colon or rectum, as the Center for Cancer Registry Data In 2023, an estimated 240,000 people died from the insidious disease. Particularly alarming is the Increase in colon cancer diagnoses among younger people.

Cancer research is constantly investigating new cures by developing new methods and therapies. During their work, scientists at Harvard University came across a well-known drug that significantly reduces the risk of colon cancer.

Aspirin could reduce the risk of colon cancer

What’s special about it: Many people regularly take the drug to relieve headaches: we’re talking about aspirin. In a study at Massachusetts General Hospital, doctors examined over 100,000 men and women who regularly took aspirin for 30 years. They compared this data with that of people who did not.

The surprising finding: Those who regularly took aspirin were less likely to develop colon cancer on average. The 10-year incidence rate for these people was 1.98 percent, compared to 2.95 percent in the control group. Aspirin is therefore believed to reduce the risk of cancer. The results were published in the journal Jama published.

A simple headache medication against cancer? According to experts, aspirin significantly reduces the risk of colon cancer. © Montage: Imago

Aspirin inhibits the growth of cancer cells – the DKFZ explains why

The lead author of the study was enthusiastic after the evaluation: “Our results show that aspirin can proportionally reduce the significantly increased risk in patients with multiple risk factors for colon cancer,” the journal quotes Medical Xpress Daniel Sikavi.

Aspirin not only seems to relieve headaches, but also blocks signaling pathways that promote uncontrolled growth of cancer cells, thereby strengthening the immune response.

The German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) was not surprised by the results: “Inflammation increases the risk of certain types of cancer. This suggests the idea of ​​using anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin in cancer prevention,” it says on its Website.

Should you take aspirin every day to reduce your risk of colon cancer?

However, taking aspirin every day as a preventative measure is not recommended. The researchers also emphasize this and point out possible side effects such as nosebleeds or gastrointestinal problems. In addition, the results need to be examined more closely in further studies.

“The analyses from 2014 had already shown that personal genetic predispositions play a role in determining whether aspirin can prevent cancer,” says the DKFZ. Another Study also examined the effects of a regular dose of aspirin on stroke risk. Meanwhile, the Corona vaccine technology gives hope in the fight against cancer. (asc)