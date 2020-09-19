Experts in the field of the pharmacological market have estimated the cost of the Russian drug from COVID-19 “Areplivir”.

The day before, the company producing this drug announced the retail price for one package – 12 320 rubles.

Expert Nikolay Bespalov in an interview with “Komsomolskaya Pravda” explained that the medicine, in principle, cannot be cheap, since there is a high demand for it in the world. The international situation and the epidemiological situation also affect. At the same time, Bespalov noted that the drug should not be used uncontrollably. In his opinion, the patient should not be able to purchase this drug and use it only of his own free will.

“This is not an ascorbic acid. By and large, it can be prescribed only under the supervision of the attending physician, ”he said.

Another expert – doctor of medical sciences, virologist Anatoly Altstein – said that the most important thing for a medicine is not the cost, but how effective it is. According to him, if the drug shows its effectiveness, “you can find technological ways to make it cheaper.”

We add that Areplivir should be delivered to pharmacies on September 21. The drug will be dispensed with a doctor’s prescription.

Earlier it was also reported that another drug for the treatment of COVID-19 “Coronavir” will cost 11 550 rubles in pharmacies.