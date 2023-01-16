(Adnkronos) – “The data presented today pave the way for the use of synthetic HDLs in sepsis and, potentially, also in the treatment of other acute inflammatory diseases, such as Covid, for example”. This was stated by Laura Calabresi, full professor of pharmacology and scientific coordinator of the E. Grossi Paoletti center of the University of Milan, on the occasion of the press conference to present the results of the ‘Racers’ clinical study, with which the action of the new drug Cer-001 was evaluated in the treatment of septic patients at high risk of developing acute kidney injury, developed by Abionyx Pharma, a new generation biotechnology company.

