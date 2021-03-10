At 0.30 am on Wednesday, the victory of the renewal candidacy headed by Paula Payá in the elections to the Official College of Pharmacists of the Region of Murcia, held yesterday after an intense day of voting. Of course, the ballot count showed how tight the final result was in the face of a large turnout. The winning list, that of Payá, He prevailed over Roberto Carrilero with 57% support, obtaining nine of the twelve section vowels, in addition to the governing board.

An uncertain end that was already foreseen given the potential of the two alternatives presented, one of a more continuous nature and the other -the winner- that was betting on a change. In fact, before the calculation of the votes of the last table, that of Murcia, that of Payá was already imposed. A total of 1,129 members exercised their right on a total census of 1,912 people, which means almost 60%.

«I want to thank the support received. It is time to appeal to unity, a strong and united school is necessary. A new stage is now opening to face all the challenges that the profession has ”, were the first statements that Paula Payá offered to LA VERDAD after the triumph. Since his candidacy, ‘Suma Farmacia’, he has committed to “a School of the XXI century subject to the criteria of transparency management, participation and accountability ”.

One of the guidelines of your program is training. Thus, ‘online’ training actions will be promoted, providing them with more resources and making them accessible to all schools. And they understand that training is basic to promote professional development.

Born in Murcia, at the age of 39, she is owner of a pharmacy office since 2016. He graduated from the University of Granada with an outstanding rating (1999-2004). He is also a specialist in magisterial formulation. And it was an extraordinary doctorate award in Chemistry in 2010.

Yesterday, a pharmacist voted at the Siete Coronas hotel in Murcia, where long lines formed. /

Nacho Garcia

The team that accompanies her in this adventure is made up of men and women with extensive professional experience, recognized for their research work and prepared to respond effectively to the challenges of the pharmaceutical profession in economic, digital and skills matters.

The members who participated in the elections voted from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon in the half dozen polling stations that were set up for the occasion, thus guaranteeing all security measures against Covid-19, in hotels and precincts of Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca, Caravaca de la Cruz, Yecla and Cieza. There was no shortage of queues, as happened in the early afternoon at the capital electoral table, installed in the Siete Coronas hotel.