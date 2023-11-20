Pharmacies | The instructions for the corona tests sold in Helsinki were revealed to be false

In the instructions for use of the corona virus home tests, very special translation errors have been observed. According to Fimea’s division manager, the Finnish translations have not necessarily been read through by a native Finnish speaker at any point.

“Carefully before coughing up the collection, concentrate the saliva in the mouth (if coughing up the saliva is coughing, keep the saliva in the mouth)”.

Among other things, the above-mentioned sentence can be found in the instructions for use, which came with the corona virus home test recently purchased from a Helsinki pharmacy.

According to HS’ findings, poor Finnish language has also appeared in the instructions for other home tests during the pandemic. Blatant grammar and translation errors raise the question of whether the instructions for use of the tests are not monitored at all.

Fimea division manager Nellie the Bear recognize the phenomenon immediately. According to him, Fimea has not received any notifications of similar translation flowers recently, but a few years ago, when the pandemic started, there were more of them.

“It must be stated at the outset that there should be no unclassified machine translations in the user manuals,” says Karhu.

The user manual of the corona test purchased from the Helsinki pharmacy has special translation errors, especially in the fifth point of the instructions.

How is it possible that such errors have ended up under the eyes of consumers?

Karhu himself says that a few years ago, he came across such bad Finnish in the user manuals for corona tests that he guesses the reason is automatic machine translation. Sometimes, however, the user manual may be translated by someone who does not speak Finnish very well.

“The manufacturer can try to get into translations cheaply, even though it shouldn’t be done that way,” says Karhu.

According to him, home tests belong to the category of so-called medical devices. Unlike medicines, they do not need to apply for a sales license from the authorities, and Fimea, for example, always checks the content of their instructions for use in advance.

Still, there are requirements in the legislation that medical devices must meet. Before entering the market, they must pass a third-party evaluation approved by the authorities in the notified institution to obtain the CE mark.

The marking shows that the product has been inspected and meets EU safety, health and environmental requirements.

Bear however, points out that since such inspection facilities are found all over Europe, the translations of the user manuals have not necessarily been read through by a native Finnish speaker at any point.

Some of the facilities may also leave the actual translations unchecked and instead focus on evaluating the manufacturer’s procedures, i.e. how the translation process was carried out in general.

According to Karhu, it is also possible for translation errors to occur in the event that a Finnish importer or distributor has gone with their own permission to translate the instructions for use for the corona tests, even if this should not be done.

According to him, weak translations often occur, especially with new entrepreneurs or brands. That’s why, especially in the early stages of the pandemic, there were a lot of mistakes.

“The manufacturer is always responsible for the instructions for use. It’s clear that they shouldn’t have such bad Finnish that the translation is incorrect,” he says.

Although the user would not be able to understand the poorly translated instructions of the corona test, it does not necessarily cause even more special dangerous situations. In general, however, according to Karhu, it is very important that the content of the instructions for use of medical devices is in order.

“It is important that the user understands all relevant warnings and information. If, for example, the x-ray machine had bad instructions for use and the patient received a larger radiation dose than intended, it would be absolutely terrible,” he describes.

Instructions for use can be a critical issue for ordinary consumers as well: if, for example, the instructions for measuring blood sugar for a diabetic were unclear or incorrect, the situation could quickly turn dangerous.

According to Karhu, if the customer notices obvious errors in the instructions for use of the product they have purchased, they should primarily be reported to the place of purchase. According to him, the distributor of the product has a legal obligation to keep records and inform the manufacturer of any complaints that come to his attention.

If, on the other hand, the use of the product causes a truly serious accident, a layman can also report the matter directly to Fimea.

Corona tests the Bear reminds us that their results are never 100% reliable.

If the corona is on the move and you get a positive result from the test, it can be considered fairly certain, but especially a negative result should not be completely trusted, according to him. Namely, it may be that the sample was taken incorrectly or too early in the infection.

“I would also like to remind you that the instructions for use are usually accurate and therefore it is always important to read and follow them carefully,” says Karhu.