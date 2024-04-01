Pharmacies | Some pharmacies offer vaccinations and ear rinses – Will supervision become complicated?

According to the law, the pharmacy's other functions must not interfere with the pharmacy's basic task: the delivery of medicines and related advice.

Still paid health services are available in connection with several pharmacies. At the moment, for example, there are about 30 separate health centers operating in connection with pharmacies in different parts of the country. For a fee, the health centers provide, for example, vaccinations and do, for example, ear rinses.

Some welfare areas have begun to support the services provided by the pharmacy that support the success of drug treatment. For example, the welfare region of Central Ostrobothnia, Soite, plans to offer service vouchers that customers can use to check their medication. In the medication check, the medication is evaluated and the risks it may cause are considered.

“Apothecaries the role as a partner of welfare areas could be utilized much more than at present. Almost every municipality has a pharmacy whose staff has a lot of special knowledge related to medicines”, says the leading expert of the Association of Pharmacies Sonja Kallio.

According to him, in some areas, the premises of the pharmacy have already been used, for example, as a place to give flu vaccinations.

“I believe that the administration of vaccinations in the pharmacy will increase,” he continues.

However, the prerequisite for this is securing the operating conditions of pharmacies, as the cuts to pharmacies in recent years have made some pharmacies unprofitable.

The Pharmacists' Association has proposed to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health that a working group be established in the ministry to find out what the role of the pharmacy is in the welfare area.

The pharmacy too The health care services provided on the premises are under the supervision of the regional administrative authorities and Valvira, the Licensing and Control Agency for the Social and Health Sector. The pharmaceutical safety and development center Fimea, on the other hand, monitors that the activities carried out in pharmacies do not violate the Medicines Act.

“The new health services of pharmacies complicate the supervision of pharmacy operations, because there is no precise limit on what services can be offered in pharmacies. For example, a service that promotes an unnecessary increase in the sale of over-the-counter medicines would be contrary to the Medicines Act,” says the head of Fimea's licensing and inspection unit. Eeva Leinonen.

According to the law, the pharmacy's other functions must not interfere with the pharmacy's basic task, i.e. the delivery of medicines and related advice.

According to Leinonen, it would be important to find out exactly what services can be produced with a pharmacy license and how a separate health company can operate in the pharmacy's premises. For the production of health services, a health service company separate from the pharmacy should be established.

“ “There is no precise limit on what services can be offered in pharmacies.”

According to Leinonen, it can be difficult to find out the effects of other activities carried out in pharmacies' premises on the pharmacy's basic task of treatment and pharmacy supervision with the means of current legislation and access to information rights.

According to Valvira, health services operating in connection with pharmacies must comply with the supervision act that entered into force at the beginning of the year and regulations related to registration. The goal of the legislative changes is to unify the current regulation by taking into account the new ways of producing services.