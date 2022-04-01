Pharmacy and drugstore chains seem determined to improve the consumer experience. In the coming weeks, the Drogasil and Droga Raia units will start selling products from the sexual-care segment that were previously only found in sex shops, such as vibrators, exclusive moisturizers for intimate regions, vitamins aimed at increasing libido and even playing cards for sex games.

The initiative is a partnership with the Brazilian manufacturer Lubs, owned by the businesswoman Chiara Luzzati. According to her, the company should more than double in size this year with this new distribution channel. Another six launches, of products with the same purpose, will be made until December.

(Note published in issue 1267 of Revista Dinheiro)