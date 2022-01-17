Starting this Tuesday (18), 23 pharmacies will test for covid-19 for free in the Federal District. The action is a partnership between the Health Department of the Federal District and the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the Federal District (Fecomércio-DF), which, together with the Union of Retail Trade in Pharmaceutical Products (Sincofarma), selected the testing. About 800,000 rapid antigen tests (TR-Ag) will be distributed.

Each establishment will initially receive 500 rapid test kits and will control their stock and, when necessary, request replenishment by the secretariat. According to the folder, the release of new tests will be conditional on proof, by the pharmacy, of the notification in the system of all tests performed.

The information regarding the exams must be registered in the e-SUS system, in which data such as the date of completion, result, batch and expiration date are included. According to the secretariat, the registered drugstores meet sanitary and documentary requirements. In order to be authorized, they needed to have, for example, a room with air circulation and space to avoid queues and agglomerations.

The test points were released on an emergency and provisional basis and will be supervised by the Health Surveillance to avoid transmission risks. The pharmacies that participate in the action are allowed to apply the covid-19 tests for 60 days, a period that can be extended, according to the epidemiological scenario.

The target audience for testing in pharmacies must follow the following criteria: who is symptomatic or has had contact with confirmed cases of the disease. These are symptoms, for example, cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath and loss of smell or taste.

The locations conduct the tests Monday through Friday, from 10 am to 7 pm. Know the points:

Discount pharmacies

– Avenida das Castanheiras, Lots 820 Store 06/07, Águas Claras

– QSC 19 Farm 26 Set H Lot 07A, Taguatinga

– QNN 17 Set H Store 02/03/04, Ceilândia

San Rafael Drugstore

– Court 36 Lot 10, Range

Drugstore Brazil

– CL 214 Lot B Store 02, Santa Maria

Colorado drugstore

– Rua da Praça, Lot 17 Loja A, Vila Planalto

Drugstore Drugcenter

– QNE 16, Lot 01 Store 01, Taguatinga Norte

– Rua 4 A, Chácara 01 Lot 13 Store 01, Vicente Pires

– Copaíba Street, Lot 10 to 12, Águas Claras

– QNM 18 set G Lot 01, Ceilândia

– Rua 5, Chácara 102, Lote 32, Vicente Pires

– QNO 17, Set I, Lot 03, Store 06, Ceilândia Norte

– QD 203, Lot 28/29, Recanto das Emas

– QS.412, Set A, Lot 02, North Fern

– QC 08, Lot 04, Store 01, Taguatinga Centro

– CLSW 104, Block A, Store 58, Southwest

– ST SHD block N, Stores 09 to 12, Planaltina

– Avenida Central, Lot 470, Store 01, Núcleo Bandeirante

– Block 12, Local Commerce 1A, Sobradinho

– QN 07, Set 06, Lots 20 and 22, Riacho Fundo

– Block 23, Set 17, Lot 01, Paranoá

– SIA Section 10, S/N, Lot 10, Stores 56, 58 and 60, Zona Industrial Guará

– QNO 06, Set B, Lot 58, Store 03, Ceilândia

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

