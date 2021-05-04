The president of the College of Pharmacists of the Region, Paula Payá, valued as “a very important step in the prevention of infections” that pharmacies can dispense self-diagnostic tests without the need for a prescription, as intended by the Ministry of Health.

For Payá, the network of pharmacy offices “is an essential point of reference in the fight against the pandemic,” adding that, if the Ministry’s plans are finally implemented, “it can be a very effective strategy in the battle against the coronavirus.” that rapid tests for the detection of Covid-19 can be acquired in them. In addition, he stresses that this measure “will help to decongest Primary Care.”

The president of the College of Pharmacists of the Region believes that this initiative “should have come earlier” and recalls that Murcian pharmacies “were one of the first in Spain to request the Ministry of Health” that these centers could dispense self-diagnostic tests.

The royal decree prepared by the Ministry of Health will be in public hearing until next May 13



“The pharmacy guarantees the traceability of the circuit that the tests follow, its quality in terms of sensitivity and precision, and permanent contact with the health authorities,” said Paula Payá for whom “the pharmacist is a guarantee of providing the correct information to citizens on how they should use the test “, and its availability in pharmacy offices” makes it accessible to all. “

The Ministry of Health has started the processing of a Royal Decree-Law to allow the sale of self-diagnostic tests, that is, of antigens or antibodies, against Covid-19 in pharmacies without the need for a prescription.

The draft of the new Health standard, published last Friday and which will be submitted to a public hearing until May 13, justifies that “the availability of self-diagnostic tests will allow the general population to carry out the tests without the intervention of a health professional, which on the one hand will reduce to a certain extent the healthcare pressure and will allow the rapid identification of suspected positive cases ”.

The Ministry recognizes that the health crisis “makes it necessary to increase the diagnostic capacity of the National Health System, in order to quickly identify suspected positive cases, to take the appropriate measures and thus effectively control the progression of the pandemic and at the same time care for those affected by the virus and help their recovery.