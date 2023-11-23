“The Government has well understood the importance of making Italy more attractive for foreign investments and the pharmaceutical industry represents a strategic sector to focus on”. This was said by the Deputy Minister of Business and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini, speaking in connection with the third edition of the Health&BioTech Summit, an event dedicated to the themes of health and biotech which took place today in Rome and during which it was also presented the Health&BioTech Accelerator, the first start-up and scale-up accelerator in the Italian context with innovative content in the Health & Biotech supply chain.

The pharmaceutical sector, underlined Valentini, “is a sector that has always been a driving force for growth and productivity for Italy. It is highly innovative thanks to increasing investments in all phases of research and development, which have allowed significant improvements in the survival and quality of life of patients. Within the sector, all the companies that operate there, whether with Italian or foreign capital, contribute to affirming Made in Italy in the world”.