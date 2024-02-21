Valpharma was the first pharmaceutical company in San Marino and today it is a solid reality, focused on exports and led by a president with clear ideas, Alessia Valducci. From Cerasolo in Rimini, the company has made its way and today has created a pharmaceutical district on its own. “For 2024 the signs are positive and of growth, for the turnover of 2023 we are in line with that of 2022, 70 million euros“, explains Salute Valducci to Adnkronos. But the challenge “will be the packaging line for our customers, we will provide a 'full service' package from production to packaging”. And then there will be the move to the new 'Health Center '. “Every year we add value, with courage”, continues the president and for 2024 the key word “is respect, for people and for oneself”. Valpharma Group includes three companies: Valpharma Spa, Valpharma International Spa and Erba Vita Spa. Companies that operate in 70 countries and 5 continents from drugs, to nutraceuticals (supplements), to medical devices and services.

Another novelty for 2024 is China, a reversal of trend compared to the sector given that a lot of production follows the opposite path from the East to Italy. “We would produce a muscle relaxant for the Chinese market – she says – it was a long and complex journey. We were already present in the nutraceutical market while we were not in the pharma sector”. Valpharma has in its DNA looking at and building bridges with foreign countries given that the first customer of the company founded by Roberto Valducci, Alessia's father, was South Africa in 1977. Valducci senior was a pioneer, from chemist expert to founder of the first pharmaceutical industry in San Marino. “We have opened our offices in the USA and will soon start with online sales for nutraceuticals. I will go to Japan to strengthen our position and to meet two of our big customers”, adds the chairwoman.

In 2022 the total turnover of Valpharma Group it was over 70 million euros (with a growth of 3.4% on 67.7 million in 2021). Ebitda corresponds to 6.9 million euros, while post-tax profit is 1.2 million euros. There are over 430 employees in the 3 factories, in addition to the 45 agents who work throughout the national territory. The group's production is approximately 2 billion tablets produced each year. Valpharma is a pharmaceutical company specialized in the development of modified and controlled release products. Produces: antihypertensive, antireflux, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, anti-constipation, anti-diabetics, anti-aggregants, hypno-inducers.

“I am the daughter of a man from Romagna who had the courage to go to work in Milan in the 1950s. Then he decided to start his own business and thanks to the help of my mother, a doctor, he opened his own company. In Milan he had worked for an American company that produced retard drugs”, recalls his daughter speaking of her father who passed away at 85. It was he who pushed for the acquisition of Erba Vita: “I wasn't really happy, given that I followed already three companies, but my father fell in love with that reality and believed in it a lot”, adds Valducci. The family created a pharmaceutical district from nothing just a few steps from another very important reality such as San Patrignano.

In 2017 the purchase of Erba Vita. “The nutraceutical sector is a fascinating world – underlines Alessia Valducci – with much faster times than the pharmaceutical sector where it takes us years for a registration. But it also lives on fashions and moments. We are focusing, for example, on menopause, and we try to help people with our natural products. The same with melatonin which has seen great success.”

According to the Integratori & Salute association, which represents the sector in Italy within the Italian Food Union, the consumption of food supplements in our country has gone from 125 million packs sold in 2013 to 200 million in 2023, with growth approximately 60% of volume sales.

Behind and inside Valpharma, “there are many young people, there is a generational change taking place and we aim with their energy to be increasingly innovative”, continues the president. Every year the group's companies invest approximately 10% of their turnover in technological innovation to maintain high production standards. Added to this is Erba Vita's long phytotherapeutic experience, where an internal research and development team also works which studies and develops product formulations with the utmost attention to the quality of the raw materials used.

The pharmaceutical sector has been breaking all records for years when it comes to female employment. And Valpharma confirms the trend. “I always push and stimulate them – concludes the president – we need their strength and vision, half of the company's top management are women and in the three production directions we have three women”.