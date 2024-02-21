“The pandemic has brought pharmaceuticals back to the global level among the indispensable assets to achieve strategic independence, because the good of health is supreme and preparatory to any other human activity. In 2023 the sector in Italy surpassed the finish line for the first time of the 50 billion in production and will also grow this year, confirming itself at the top among European countries. Exports are rapidly expanding and recorded an increase of 5% in 2023. We have set up a table at Mimit dedicated to pharmaceuticals and biomedical, which sees companies and institutions cooperate, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. Pharmaceuticals are among the indispensable assets to achieve the country's strategic independence.” This was said by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, speaking at the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit', organized in Rome by MSD Italia.

During the event, the results of the Ipsos survey 'Priorities and expectations of Italians for a new NHS' were presented, from which it emerged among other things that 73% of the population believes that the State should invest more in healthcare pharmaceutical.