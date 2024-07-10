It is the association ‘SOS Children’s Villages’at the headquarters of Saronno (Varese)the place of the Second Ucb Pharma Volunteer Daya Belgian multinational biopharmaceutical company, based in Milan. The association has a fundamental mission: to guarantee a better future for children and families in difficulty, offering them a safe and stimulating environment. Ucb Pharma – as stated in a note – also works daily to create value for people, starting with patients who need innovative drugs for chronic diseases, but also for the communities in which it operates, for those who work in the company, for the economy, for the planet. Contributing positively to the social development of its context, supporting organizations that daily invest skills and energy in this direction, is therefore fully part of this responsibility.

Among the approximately 50 people from the company who participated in the initiative there was also Federico ChinniCEO of Ucb Pharma. “The decision to organize the Volunteer Day again this year – he declared – reflects our commitment to social responsibility and sustainability. Repainting structures, homes and games in the SOS Children Village of Saronno is a tangible way to support this reality, the children and the families hosted. The activities carried out today represent only a small gesture, but they have a concrete positive impact. Ucb Pharma is proud to contribute, through this initiative, to the well-being of the community and of the people who will be able to use the spaces we take care of”.