With the achievement of the Uni Iso 30415:2021 certification, Sanofi, a leading company in the pharmaceutical sector, confirms its historic and consistent commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). The Uni Iso 30415 certification, recognized internationally, and achieved thanks to the support of the Winning Women Institute – as stated in a note – attests to how the pharmaceutical industry has been able to integrate the principles of Diversity & Inclusion in all organizational contexts, both internal and external, addressing its collaborators as well as the system of its stakeholders, customers and suppliers. The path in terms of measurement and reporting in this specific area has its origins in 2019, when Sanofi was among the very first companies in Italy to have obtained the ‘Bollino Rosa’ from the Winning Women Institute for its policies oriented towards gender equality and equity. Another important milestone was the Uni PdR 125:2022 certification in 2023.

“At Sanofi, equal opportunities and inclusion have always been a concrete reality – says Laura Bruno, Italy & Malta People & Culture Director – We are committed at all levels to maintaining our inclusive work environment and promoting policies that enhance diversity, equity and inclusion, with the aim of generating value for the organization and for society as a whole. Having achieved the Uni Iso 30415 certification is another important step in our path to consolidate our responsible corporate culture. An achievement that the entire organization should be proud of for its ability to transform it into concrete attention and actions on a daily basis”. Paola Corna Pellegrini, President of Winning Women Institute, adds: “We are proud to have supported Sanofi in achieving the Uni Iso 30415 certification and in maintaining the Uni PdR 125:2022 gender equality certification, already obtained thanks to its commitment to equal opportunities and the inclusion of all people, with their differences and uniqueness. This double recognition testifies to Sanofi’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, positioning it as a model of excellence in the pharmaceutical sector and beyond. This achievement, which promotes 360-degree organizational value and well-being, represents a further result of our partnership and collaboration”.

Women represent 46% of Sanofi Italia’s employees, a percentage that rises to 55% in the commercial sector and stands at 35% in the 3 production plants. In 2023, gender equity was practically achieved in terms of hiring: 49% of new hires are women. 42% of managerial roles and 50% of leadership positions are occupied by women and the percentage is set to grow further, in line with the commitment to achieve gender parity also in Senior Leaders by 2025. This recent recognition – the note concludes – establishes Sanofi as a model to follow for DE&I initiatives and strategies in the pharmaceutical sector, and among global companies, and underlines not only corporate ethics, but amplifies its vision of value on a national and international stage.