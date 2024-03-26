“Digitalization and new technologies are influencing the way we look at candidates and for this reason we are also addressing sectors that are very different from the past beyond the medical one. Furthermore, today there are also requests for increasingly specialized skills due to the need to seize the opportunities offered from new technologies and robotics in the health sector”. But “soft skills related to mental agility and problem solving” are also important. Furthermore, “we keep in mind that to attract the new generations it is important to also look at the needs of candidates, such as agile working, work-life balance programs: things that at J&J are already an integral part of our reality”. Tiziana Reina, director of HR J&J MedTech Italia and One HR IGI, told Adnkronos Salute today at the La Sapienza University of Rome on the occasion of the event promoted by the J&J Foundation to close the second edition of the Health4U, Stem University Johnson & Johnson Bootcamp.

“Certainly – observes Reina – there is still a gap in STEM profiles”, i.e. scientific subjects (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), “but in the last period we see that this gap is being filled. Specifically, in J&J MedTech there are especially some divisions where these profiles, especially biotechnological engineers, for example, are highly sought after and where I see a constant increase in women who follow us and therefore join us in J&J”. As a company, to facilitate gender balance “we work on internal awareness programs that can enhance and also create accelerated career paths for both male and female STEM profiles – underlines Reina – At J&J we have always been committed to the inclusion and the valorization of diversity. For example, we are very proud to have recently obtained the certification for gender equality which further establishes J&J MedTech Italia's commitment towards women, their career acceleration and this balance” .

Returning to the most sought after profiles, the head of human resources at J&J MedTech clarifies: “We need to work hard on figures who know and know how to work well with data, so the whole part of artificial intelligence, data science, this becomes fundamental. Then, Attention to the patient is increasingly important for us, so all those profiles that work on the centrality of the patient are fundamental”.