“Reducing the timeframe of one year after EMA approval is an objective for AIFA to pursue: there is a very real possibility and it is very important that AIFA has a closer relationship with EMA. Yes can know first what is happening and be ready to bring our needs to Europe. There will be a vote in the Envy Committee on the current pharmaceutical package about which there are many doubts having been born many years ago”. of Health and former Director General of EMA Guido Rasi on the occasion of the “Europe in Health” event.