It was presented yesterday in Rome, in the residence of the Belgian ambassador, ‘Bioneers – pioneers for life sciences‘, a three-year program that is part of the memorandum of understanding signed by the Belgian embassy in Italy and Galapagos, a Belgian biotech company engaged in the development of innovative drugs. The project – as it was explained during the event ‘BioTech Bridge. Tracing new routes for human health‘ at the Belgian embassy – he means foster dialogue and discussion on research and innovation in the field of health, the study of health care models, the development and use of new technologies applied to healthbut also to contribute to the exchange of ideas and proposals between Belgium and Italy in the field of pharmacological scientific research, also thanks to the collaboration with the industrial sector.

The three-year agreement – explains a joint note – is the framework for the ‘Bioneers’ project, a series of initiatives aimed at promote the development of a culture of cooperation on issues of health, care and well-being of people. Cooperation, moreover, is already enshrined in the Ipcei Salute (Important Projects of Common European Interest), an agreement that commits to the sharing of knowledge for the development of innovative biomedical products and processes, which both countries have already signed in the past months.

“Promoting economic and social relations with Italy is one of the institutional tasks of the embassy we are happy to be able to contribute to the enhancement of Italian skills and excellence in the health sector present in the area through this agreement Belgium has invested heavily in innovation and research in recent years and I am convinced that the collaboration between our two countries can generate opportunities for economic and cultural development”, he declares Pierre Emmanuel De BauwAmbassador of Belgium in Italy.

Biotechnologies in the medical and pharmaceutical fields are one of the keys to Europe’s economic development. As highlighted by the report ‘Policies and investments in the biotech sector. Comparison of two models: Italy and Belgium’ – created by I-Com, again as part of the ‘Bioneers’ project – in recent years Belgium and Italy have registered growing specialization in the red biotech sector and today they find themselves facing the need to support and consolidate their competitive position.

Belgium and Italy – reads the note – they are two complementary models of biopharma business development, and together they boast over 500 dedicated companies and 10,000 research and development workers in a growing sector: biotech products will acquire the majority share in the top 100 medicines by sales by 2026. Belgium can count on a system of incentives for enterprises by the federal government which have guaranteed, together with private investments, an important development from 2009 to today. Italy is trying to give life to an avant-garde biomedical supply chain model, exploiting already existing structures and also leveraging the funds guaranteed by the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan). The paradigm of Open Innovation appears to be crucial, i.e. the collaboration that makes it possible to move from research to development, through technology transfer activities that put the public and private sectors in contact.

“We are proud – he claims Alberto AvaltroniCEO of Galapagos in Italy – to have created this memorandum of understanding with the Belgian embassy for the promotion of dialogue between the two countries and the enhancement of scientific research. Galapagos was born out of research and puts the discovery and development of innovative molecules at the heart of its activities that can make a difference for patients, however, we are aware that it is also necessary to improve assistance and patient access to therapeutic innovations and for this purpose we collaborate with institutions, scientific societies and patient associations”.

In recognition of Italian excellence in scientific research, the jury of the Bioneers project awarded 3 honorable mentions. One to Maria Rescigno, full professor of General Pathology and vice rector with responsibility for research at Humanitas University, another to Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and director of the Oncohematology and Cell and Gene Therapy department of the hospital Bambino Gesù of Rome, and the third to Giuseppe Ippolito, director general of research and innovation in healthcare at the Ministry of Health.

Research, innovation and technology transfer are the three pillars on which the Bioneers project rests. The digitization of healthcare represents an important opportunity to ensure better and more equitable access to healthcare services. For this reason it was decided to ask the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) which has been attributed by law the role of National Agency for Digital Health (Asd), to reward 6 digital health projects developed and carried out on the territory.

“The digital – points out Dominic MantovanGeneral Manager Agenas – it is a valuable tool for bringing the Health Service ever closer to patients, to increasingly implement assistance in the area and decongest hospitals, to monitor chronic patients and take care of them more effectively. The awarded projects represent excellence in this sense and demonstrate how much commitment public health structures are redesigning patient care models”.