Novartis launches the first sustainability report, presented on the occasion of the XXXIX Annual Meeting of ANCI. A Report that launches an innovative vision of the role of industry at the service of society and the country “before and beyond the drug”. Carlo Alberto Pratesi, president of the European Institute of Innovation for Sustainability, highlights the importance of collaboration between different players to achieve the health goal.
